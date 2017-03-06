Municipalities sue drug distributors -

Wayne, Montgomery, Summersville, Glenville and Logan; and Nicholas County have filed their suits against AmerisourceBergen Drug Co.; Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corporation in their respective circuit courts, alleging they have caused or contributed to the opioid epidemic and have caused the cities and the county to disburse substantial sums ... (more)

