Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. today announced the launch of the Authorized Generic of MinastrinA 24 Fe1 1 mg/20 mcg in the U.S. The Authorized Generic of MinastrinA 24 Fe is an estrogen/progestin combined oral contraceptive indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy. This Authorized Generic of MinastrinA 24 Fe adds to Teva's existing portfolio of more than 50 oral contraceptives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.