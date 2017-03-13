Meet Bristol-Myers Squibb - " 2017 FO...

Meet Bristol-Myers Squibb - " 2017 FOYA Facility Integration Winner

21 hrs ago Read more: Pharmaceutical Engineering

Bristol-Myers Squibb is the 2017 ISPE Facility of the Year Category Winner for Facility Integration for their Biologics Development Building and Clinical Manufacturing Building located in Devens, Massachusetts, USA. Projects selected in the Facility Integration category exemplify the application of good design practices and superior conceptual planning leading to excellent integration of facility and process which yields efficient, clean, pleasant environments promoting business advantages for staff and enterprise while encouraging excellent processing outcomes.

