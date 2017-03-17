Manchin Studying Canadian-style Single Payer Health System, Asks Why...

It's the second time in a month that Manchin has told constituents that he's looking at a Medicare for all system to replace an unraveling Obamneycare. Manchin has been clear that he will vote against the emerging Trumpcare/Ryancare that will balloon the ranks of the uninsured from 30 million under Obamneycare to 50 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.