Looking Ahead - " 2017 Pharmaceutical Industry Trends
What does 2017 hold in store for the pharmaceutical industry? What will be the most important pharmaceutical industry drivers, its innovations, if any? What indeed! During the ISPE 2016 Annual Meeting, " Pharmaceutical Engineering " caught up with a few industry leaders and asked for their perspectives. Here's what they had to say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pharmaceutical Engineering.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC