KISQALI (ribociclib) Approved for the Treatment of HR+/HER2- Advanced ...

Biologics, Inc. , a McKesson Specialty Health oncology pharmacy services company, has been selected by Novartis to be a specialty pharmacy provider for KISQALI . Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 13, 2017, KISQALI is a kinase inhibitor indicated in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based therapy for the treatment of postmenopausal women with hormone receptor -positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 -negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

