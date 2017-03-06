'It's like kumbaya:' Trump's genial p...

'It's like kumbaya:' Trump's genial private...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with pharmaceutical industry representatives at the White House in Washington, U.S. on January 31, 2017. FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence meet with pharmaceutical industry representatives at the White House in Washington, U.S. on January 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb 25 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Feb 25 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,846 • Total comments across all topics: 279,396,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC