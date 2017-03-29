Insider Selling: Mylan (MYL) Major Sh...

Insider Selling: Mylan (MYL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,830,400,000.00 in Stock

Mylan major shareholder Laboratories Abbott sold 44,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,830,400,000.00.

Chicago, IL

