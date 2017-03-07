Innate Pharma reports its consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
Revenue and other income amounted to 65.7m , including $15m milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb related to progress with lirilumab Operating expenses amounted to 58.2m ; increase driven by continued investment in its portfolio of drug candidates First report of potential clinical benefit for lirilumab in combination with nivolumab and for IPH4102, validating Innate Pharma's positioning and strategy Key leadership changes to support next phase of growth, with appointment of Mondher Mahjoubi as CEO of the Company Innate Pharma SA today reports its consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016. The consolidated financial statements are attached to this press release.
