Innate Pharma: Expansion of Phase I/II trial evaluating lirilumab in combination with Opdivo
Increased scope to explore additional cohorts of Opdivo plus lirilumab in solid tumors, including a cohort exploring Opdivo with or without lirilumab in squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck Innate Pharma SA today announces that its partner Bristol-Myers Squibb has amended the clinical trial protocol for its ongoing Phase I/II trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of lirilumab in combination with Opdivo in patients with advanced refractory solid tumors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC