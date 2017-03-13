Innate Pharma: Expansion of Phase I/II trial evaluating lirilumab in combination with Opdivo

Increased scope to explore additional cohorts of Opdivo plus lirilumab in solid tumors, including a cohort exploring Opdivo with or without lirilumab in squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck Innate Pharma SA today announces that its partner Bristol-Myers Squibb has amended the clinical trial protocol for its ongoing Phase I/II trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of lirilumab in combination with Opdivo in patients with advanced refractory solid tumors.

