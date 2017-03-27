Impax Labs names industry veteran Pau...

Impax Labs names industry veteran Paul Bisaro as CEO, shares soar

Read more: Reuters

Impax Laboratories Inc, which is said to be conducting a strategic review, named former Allergan Plc executive and industry veteran Paul Bisaro as its chief executive, sending the drugmaker's shares soaring as much as 38 percent. The past year has seen mounting pressure on generic drugmakers, as speedier approvals of generic products by U.S. regulators ratchet up competition in the sector, squeezing smaller players such as Impax, that lack bargaining power.

