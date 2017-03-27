Impax Labs names industry veteran Paul Bisaro as CEO, shares soar
Impax Laboratories Inc, which is said to be conducting a strategic review, named former Allergan Plc executive and industry veteran Paul Bisaro as its chief executive, sending the drugmaker's shares soaring as much as 38 percent. The past year has seen mounting pressure on generic drugmakers, as speedier approvals of generic products by U.S. regulators ratchet up competition in the sector, squeezing smaller players such as Impax, that lack bargaining power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC