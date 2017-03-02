Impax Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IPXL) shows monthly volitility of 5.05%
A frustrated investor with hands on his head stands in front of a wall-sized chart showing declining stock prices Since 2015, Impax Labs' share price has retreated from $50 to now around $10. It also cut adjusted earnings per share to between $1.10 to $1.20 from at least $1.57.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|17 hr
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC