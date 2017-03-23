Immunomedics, Mylan Lead Biotech Movers
While congressional debate over the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act managed to draw much of the attention away from the biotech sector Friday morning, a few companies caught investors' eyes, including Immunomedics . The cancer drug research company hit new highs on Thursday, closing at $6.63 per share, up 3.2% from market's open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC