Healthcare IT Market Worth 280.25 Billion USD by 2021
Although, the global healthcare IT market is highly fragmented in nature; some of the key players in this market include McKesson Corporation, , Epic Systems Corporation , Cerner Corporation , GE Healthcare , Philips Healthcare , athenahealth, Inc. , Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. , Oracle Corporation , Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation , Dell Technologies , and Infor, Inc. . The report "Healthcare IT Market by Product End User - Global Forecast to 2021", The healthcare IT market is projected to reach USD 280.25 Billion by 2021 from USD 134.25 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.
