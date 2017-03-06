Has the DEA slowed its investigation of pharmaceutical companies?
A U.S. senator Monday called for an investigation into whether the Drug Enforcement Administration slowed enforcement efforts against pharmaceutical companies accused of violating laws designed to prevent pain pills from reaching the black market. Sen. Claire McCaskill, Missouri, the ranking Democrat of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, in a letter asked the inspector general of the Justice Department to investigate.
