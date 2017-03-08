Global Biosimilars Market 2016 Global Production, Supply, Sales and...
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 9, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Highlights: A biosimilar product is a biological item that is confirmed based on a demonstrating that it is extremely like a FDA-approved biological product, known as a source of reference product, and has no clinically meaning distinctions as far as health and effectiveness from the reference product. Just minor differences in clinically inactive components are suitable in biosimilar products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC