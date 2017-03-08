Glaxo Mounts Final Push As U.S. Advair Generics Loom
The impact of Advair generics in the US has long foreshadowed their arrival. For years the product lifecycle and pricing strategies at GlaxoSmithKline and its rivals have been shaped by the eventuality of lower-cost alternatives to the blockbuster asthma drug, which finally appears to be months away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC