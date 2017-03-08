Generic Firms Can Export Bayer Drugs for R&D in India Ruling
Bayer AG 's top-selling drugs to develop generics in other countries, a decision that has the potential to speed up copycat versions of some of the industry's most profitable products. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. , can respectively export sorafenib, the active ingredient in Bayer's cancer drug Nexavar, and rivaroxaban, used to make its blockbuster blood thinner Xarelto, for research purposes, the Delhi High Court said in a ruling Wednesday.
