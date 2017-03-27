FDA Rejection of Mylan Generic Adds to its Woes

The company's shares were falling again on Wednesday, this time on the news that its initial application for an anti-asthma generic had been rejected by the FDA. Mylan shares fell Wednesday on news that the Food and Drug Administration has rejected its new drug application for its generic version of Advair, a drug that treats asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and is marketed by GlaxoSmithKline.

