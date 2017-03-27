Fayette Co. joins two other counties ...

Fayette Co. joins two other counties suing drug distributors

Read more: WOAY

Three more lawsuits have been filed against the drug distributors for flooding West Virginia with opioid painkillers and causing the drug epidemic in the state. The Wayne County Commission, the Boone County Commission and the Fayette County Commission filed lawsuits March 21 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.

