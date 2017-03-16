DrugDev Continues Robust Growth in Europe, Attracts Veteran...
DrugDev Continues Robust Growth in Europe, Attracts Veteran Pharmaceutical Industry Senior Executive George Masoura as Vice President of Business Development Adoption of DrugDev Spark , the world's first unified clinical operations suite, continues to escalate worldwide with strong demand in Europe and ROW for proven solutions including site selection, activation, eConsent, LMS and global site payments. To support this rapid growth, George Masoura has joined the company as Vice President, Business Development, Europe.
