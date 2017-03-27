Daimler shareholder demands right to be naked at annual meeting
Daimler AG's annual meeting threatened to veer off course for a second year after a shareholder pontificated on his right to be naked. Wilm Diedrich Mueller, well-known for pranking gatherings at companies ranging from Allianz SE to Bayer AG, used his allotted speaking time to criticize the board because he hadn't been invited to appear in "species-appropriate attire."
