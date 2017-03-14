CRISPR Therapeutics and Casebia Thera...

CRISPR Therapeutics and Casebia Therapeutics Announce Commercial License Agreement With MaxCyte

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

BASEL, Switzerland, CAMBRIDGE, Mass., and GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 14, 2017 -- CRISPR Therapeutics , a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, and Casebia Therapeutics, a joint-venture established by CRISPR Therapeutics and Bayer AG for developing CRISPR-based therapeutics in select disease areas, today announced they have signed a joint commercial license agreement with MaxCyte, Inc., a US-based global company dedicated to accelerating the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The commercial license builds on an existing research and clinical licensing agreement for select disease areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb 25 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Feb 25 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,543,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC