CRISPR Therapeutics and Casebia Therapeutics Announce Commercial License Agreement With MaxCyte
BASEL, Switzerland, CAMBRIDGE, Mass., and GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 14, 2017 -- CRISPR Therapeutics , a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, and Casebia Therapeutics, a joint-venture established by CRISPR Therapeutics and Bayer AG for developing CRISPR-based therapeutics in select disease areas, today announced they have signed a joint commercial license agreement with MaxCyte, Inc., a US-based global company dedicated to accelerating the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The commercial license builds on an existing research and clinical licensing agreement for select disease areas.
