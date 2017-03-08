Combatting illegal pharma trade: Combatting black and grey markets for the pharmaceutical industry
Among the industries that suffer most from black and grey market activities, the pharmaceutical sector sadly holds one of the top positions. The World Health Organization estimated the annual damage resulting from trade in counterfeit pharmaceuticals at approximately 75,000,000,000 Euro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC