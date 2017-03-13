Chiral Chemicals Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2026
The chiral technology has made significant growth over the recent years, and the development of chiral chemicals has become faster and cost effective with the development of advanced analytical methods. Chirality is a geometric property of some molecules; the compounds exhibiting chirality are defined as chiral compounds, which are non-superimposable on its mirror image.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC