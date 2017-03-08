Cabell County Joins Many WV Counties by Filing an Opioid Federal Lawsuit

A lawsuit filled in U.S. District Court alleges that 40 million doses ofopioid pain medicine were dispensed in Cabell County between 2007 and 2012, even though the 2010 US Census has the population at 96,319. Drug wholesalers named by Paul Ferrell Jr. are Amerisource Bergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corp., and H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.