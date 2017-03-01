Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The next quarterly dividend will be payable on May 1, 2017, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 7, 2017. The directors also declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents per share on the $2.00 Convertible Preferred Stock of the corporation, payable June 1, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Wed
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC