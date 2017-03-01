Biotech Premarket Movers: Impax, Clearside Biomedical, Mylan
Shares of Impax Laboratories were down 19% to $11.50 in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company reported results and said it is not issuing 2017 guidance for total revenue and EPS because of ongoing revenue volatility in its generics unit. The Fort Washington, Pa.-based firm reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 16 cents on revenue of $198.4 million.
