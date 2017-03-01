Bayer reduces shares in Covestro

Bayer reduces shares in Covestro

Bayer AG has reduced its majority stake in Covestro AG by 10.9 percent to 53.3 percent, through selling 22 million of its shares at 66.50 euros per share, the German chemicals and pharmaceutical group announced March 1. "The successful placement of a large block of Covestro shares underscores capital market's confidence in this still young company," said Johannes Dietsch, chief financial officer of Bayer. Covestro, said Bayer, will continue to be fully consolidated in Bayer's statement of financial position.

