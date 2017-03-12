Bayer AG (BAYRY) Receives Consensus R...

Bayer AG (BAYRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of a oeBuya from Brokerages

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Breeze

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendationsfor Bayer AG with our free daily email newsletter: Bayer AG has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb 25 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Feb 25 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,516,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC