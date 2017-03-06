Avoid Mylan
When it comes to Mylan there seem to be two camps: those that believe the stock has bottomed since EpiPen pricing came under scrutiny, and those that believe the troubles aren't yet behind the company. In October 2016, Bret Jensen pointed to the positive news that Mylan "reached a settlement with the government around not giving the proper amount of rebates on its EpiPen products to government programs like Medicare & Medicaid."
