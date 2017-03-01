Allergan's a 42m investment boosts Irish manufacturing and jobs

"The investment will encompass the Company's Clonshaugh and Westport manufacturing operations, supporting increased manufacturing capabilities for some of Allergan's key current and future products," a spokesperson for the firm told in-Pharmatechnologist.com. The 61 acre site in Westport, located about 200km west of Dublin, makes sterile pharmaceutical ophthalmic and biologics and was subject to a a 270m investment in 2012 to support botox production.

