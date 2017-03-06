Alinda puts Canada's Reliance Comfort on the block-sources

U.S. investment firm Alinda Capital Partners is seeking buyers for Reliance Comfort L.P., a Canadian provider of heating and cooling systems, in a deal that could value the company C$3 billion to C$4 billion, according to people with knowledge of the process. The sale is seen attracting interest from Canadian pension funds and U.S. private equity firms, said the people, who declined to be identified as the process is confidential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.