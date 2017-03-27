Advair Lives Another Day

Advair Lives Another Day

Glaxosmithkline dodged a bullet yesterday, with the US FDA's rejection of Mylan's generic version of Advair delaying the decline of the UK company's top-selling drug. First-cycle rejections of generic applications are not uncommon - nevertheless, news of the complete response letter disappointed Mylan investors, who drove the shares down 3% yesterday.

