17:04 Pharma market is fourth most profitable market in Kyrgyzstan

Pharmaceutical industry is the fourth most profitable market in Kyrgyzstan, Head of the Department of Medicaid and Drug Policy of the Ministry of Health Samat Toimatov told reporters, Mainly the private companies are engaged in this business, both buyers and sellers are private individuals, Toimatov said. This explains the fact that the prices for drugs in different places are different - they set whatever price they want, noted Toimatov.

