17:04 Pharma market is fourth most profitable market in Kyrgyzstan
Pharmaceutical industry is the fourth most profitable market in Kyrgyzstan, Head of the Department of Medicaid and Drug Policy of the Ministry of Health Samat Toimatov told reporters, Mainly the private companies are engaged in this business, both buyers and sellers are private individuals, Toimatov said. This explains the fact that the prices for drugs in different places are different - they set whatever price they want, noted Toimatov.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC