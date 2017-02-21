Why Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Got Crushed Today

Investors have been anxiously awaiting an approval of the three-times-weekly version of Glatopa, Momenta's generic version of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ' Copaxone, after the courts invalidated Teva Pharmaceutical's patents on the three-times-weekly version. Momenta and its partner Novartis have been marketing the lower-dose daily version of the drug for a while, but the three-times-weekly version offers a larger potential market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.