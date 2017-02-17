Why GlaxoSmithKline's 2017 Guidance I...

Why GlaxoSmithKline's 2017 Guidance Is Conservative

Read more: Seeking Alpha

Assuming that Advair will face competition from a substitutable generic in the US by mid-2017, GSK guided for flat to a slight decline in Core EPS at constant exchange rates. The stock is trading at a discount to five years average historical P/E vs. peers and some potential source of earnings upside is expected in 2017.

