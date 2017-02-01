Why drug companies are quoting Dylan Thomas
There was the $600 Epi-Pen and the $750 cancer pill. Then, the drug-company executive arrested for securities fraud and, most tragically, the mounting death toll in the opioid epidemic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan 5
|April
|2
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC