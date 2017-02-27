Vital statistics? Big Pharma undervaluing commercial data, expert
According to financial expert Stewart Adkins, director of management consultancy firm Pharmaforensic Limited, the pharma industry is failing to realize the competitive advantage of commercial product data due to its reliance on third-parties. "If you don't have a good understanding of statistics, how are you in a good position to judge whether what is being offered to you actually meets the standards that you need to meet," he told delegates at last week's PGM Pharma Outsourcing & Partnership Global Congress 2017 Europe conference in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Drug Researcher.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC