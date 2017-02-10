UPDATE 1-Teva Pharma quarterly profit and revenue beat expectations

TEL AVIV, Feb 13 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported higher-than- expected fourth-quarter profit on Monday, after sales were boosted by its $40.5 billion acquisition of the Actavis generic drug business in August. Israel-based Teva was left without a permanent chief executive last week after Erez Vigodman suddenly stepped down, leaving new management to restore confidence in the world's biggest generic drugmaker after a series of missteps.

