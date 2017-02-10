UPDATE 1-Teva Pharma quarterly profit...

UPDATE 1-Teva Pharma quarterly profit and revenue beat expectations

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TEL AVIV, Feb 13 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported higher-than- expected fourth-quarter profit on Monday, after sales were boosted by its $40.5 billion acquisition of the Actavis generic drug business in August. Israel-based Teva was left without a permanent chief executive last week after Erez Vigodman suddenly stepped down, leaving new management to restore confidence in the world's biggest generic drugmaker after a series of missteps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Jan '17 April 2
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
News Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised... Sep '16 coyote505 2
News Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac... Aug '16 californio 6
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC