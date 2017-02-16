Under Trump, fewer tests for new drugs? Thata s a mistake
Consumer Concerns columnist David Lazarus notes that the United States is one of only two countries - the other being New Zealand - that allows direct-to-consumer marketing of drugs. Every other nation has concluded that advertising powerful drugs for treating complex illnesses makes no sense when your target market isn't qualified to fully understand the risks.
