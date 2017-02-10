Totally signs contract with Stowhealt...

Totally signs contract with Stowhealth GP practice

The contract is with Stowhealth GP practice and is sponsored by German healthcare and agriculture business Bayer AG. Under the contract, Totally Health will provide training to NHS GPs at Stowhealth to better detect atrial fibrillation, a heart condition in patients, as well as implement a clinical health coaching programme to help patients with AF manage their condition and reduce the risk of stroke.

Chicago, IL

