These 2 Factors Sent Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Tumbling by 16% in January

Once again, the reason for the company's weak share price can be traced solely to blockbuster cancer immunotherapy Opdivo. The worst of it for Bristol-Myers Squibb and its shareholders came on Jan. 20, when the company announced that it would not try for an accelerated approval in first-line non-small cell lung cancer with its combination therapy of Opdivo and Yervoy.

