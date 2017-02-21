The EpiPen debacle may be the shot he...

The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around the world

The Mylan EpiPen debacle may have inadvertently weakened the grip of big pharma on U.S. lawmakers. Recently, a bill proposed by Senator Bernie Sanders was narrowly rejected by a vote of 52 to 46. Unexpectedly, 12 Republicans and 1 Independent voted with Senator Sanders in favor of allowing pharmacists and distributors to import cheaper prescription drugs from foreign countries.

