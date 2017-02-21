The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around the world
The Mylan EpiPen debacle may have inadvertently weakened the grip of big pharma on U.S. lawmakers. Recently, a bill proposed by Senator Bernie Sanders was narrowly rejected by a vote of 52 to 46. Unexpectedly, 12 Republicans and 1 Independent voted with Senator Sanders in favor of allowing pharmacists and distributors to import cheaper prescription drugs from foreign countries.
