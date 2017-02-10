Tanzania: State Agencies Join Forces for Multi-Billion Shillings Pharmaceutical Plant
Various government institutions have teamed up to execute a 250bn/- pharmaceutical industry in Simiyu region, with prospects of saving billions of public funds in importation of medicines. Regional Commissioner Anthon Mtaka, speaking here yesterday ahead of the region's business forum, told the 'Daily News' that the multibillion project is scheduled to take off this year.
