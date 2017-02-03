Sanders Challenges Trump, GOP to Join Fight to Lower Drug Costs
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is asking whether President Donald Trump and other Republicans "have the guts" to stand up to drug companies. In a column for The Washington Post , Sanders challenged the president and the rest of the GOP to join with him in fighting to lower the costs of prescription drugs.
