Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Mylan N.V.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mylan N.V. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 728,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,223,000.
