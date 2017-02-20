Robert F. Kennedy: The vaccine industry OWNS the media and controls...

In a press conference announcing a $100,000 challenge for anyone who can find a peer-reviewed scientific study proving the safety of the mercury-containing vaccine additive thimerosal , Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. accused the press of having been "coopted" by the pharmaceutical industry . Kennedy is chairman of the World Mercury Project, a group that advocates for a global ban on mercury, a substance that is 100 times more toxic than lead.

