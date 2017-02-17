Investment company River Wealth Advisors LLC buys Vanguard Short-Termorate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, iShares Core S&P 500, American Airlines Group, Walgreens Boots Alliance, iShares MSCI EAFE, Lowe's, Vanguard Extended Market ETF - DNQ, Facebook, sells Mylan NV, Illinois Tool Works, Triumph Group, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap, Versum Materials during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2016-12-31, River Wealth Advisors LLC owns 151 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

