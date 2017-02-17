River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vangua...

River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Termorate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market, ...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

Investment company River Wealth Advisors LLC buys Vanguard Short-Termorate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, iShares Core S&P 500, American Airlines Group, Walgreens Boots Alliance, iShares MSCI EAFE, Lowe's, Vanguard Extended Market ETF - DNQ, Facebook, sells Mylan NV, Illinois Tool Works, Triumph Group, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap, Versum Materials during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2016-12-31, River Wealth Advisors LLC owns 151 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Jan '17 April 2
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
News Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised... Sep '16 coyote505 2
News Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac... Aug '16 californio 6
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,139 • Total comments across all topics: 278,964,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC