Polu joins Frazier Healthcare
Frazier Healthcare Partners said Feb. 15 that Dr. Krishna Polu has joined the Life Sciences operating professional team as an entrepreneur-in-residence with Hawkeye Therapeutics . Dr. Polu previously served as chief medical officer at Raptor Pharmaceuticals until its acquisition by Horizon Pharmaceuticals in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan '17
|April
|2
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC