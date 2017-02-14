Polu joins Frazier Healthcare

Frazier Healthcare Partners said Feb. 15 that Dr. Krishna Polu has joined the Life Sciences operating professional team as an entrepreneur-in-residence with Hawkeye Therapeutics . Dr. Polu previously served as chief medical officer at Raptor Pharmaceuticals until its acquisition by Horizon Pharmaceuticals in 2016.

